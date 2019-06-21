Events

Cape Town launch of 'Holding the Fort' by Toni Strasburg on June 25

Save the date, Cape Town! Toni Strasburg is launching 'Holding the Fort' at the Book Lounge on Tuesday, June 25.

21 June 2019 - 15:14
Carol Paton will discuss this poignant memoir of a family torn apart by apartheid legislature with the author - a must.
Carol Paton will discuss this poignant memoir of a family torn apart by apartheid legislature with the author - a must.
Image: NB Publishers

"I always tried to be cheerful when I saw my mother. I never told her that Frances was sad and weepy and wouldn’t eat, and that Keith was clingy and woke me several times a night, or that Pat was withdrawn and hard to approach."

Activists Rusty and Hilda Bernstein were arrested with many other South Africans following the 1960 state of emergency and held for three months without trial.

Toni, their eldest child, at 16 was left to look after her three younger siblings and was their only child allowed to visit them in jail.

Hilda kept a diary of her time in detention, filled with letters to the children, drawings for the younger siblings, poems, plays and menus she made to keep her fellow detainees entertained.

Years later, Toni pieces together her mother’s diary, snippets from her father's writing and her own recollection, trying to make sense of this tumultuous time.

Holding the Fort is the heartbreaking story of a family separated by unjust laws.

"Toni is an amazingly brave woman to write about this period in her life with such cogent composure. We went through the same experiences as a family and we are scarred with anger. She is truly her mother's child - ever so rational as she makes sense of the brutality of apartheid and its impact on the most vulnerable - the children," says minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Toni Strasburg left SA in exile with her parents in the 1960s after the Rivonia Trial. She is a filmmaker and has documented apartheid-era wars in southern Africa, concentrating largely on the effects of women and children. Toni's award-winning films include Chain of Tears, The Other Bomb and A South African Love Story. She has served as an international peace monitor and election observer for the UN.

EVENT DETAILS

Article provided by NB Publishers

RELATED ARTICLES

Yusuf Daniels' 'Living Coloured' sings of the spirit of the Coloured community under apartheid

'But when I emerged from that dryer and the swirlkous was pulled off my head … jarre, I became the original 1970s Justin Bieber'
Books
2 weeks ago

Celebrate Freedom Day with these local reads recommended by SA authors

From novels to non-fiction - 18 South African scribes respond to which local book published between 1948 and 2019 has made the most significant ...
Books
1 month ago

Moving memoir examines the complexities of having Verwoerd blood in your veins

An unflinchingly honest look at loyalty, kinship and the demands of restitution in SA
Books
1 month ago

Barry Gilder’s novel 'The List' optioned by Known Associates Entertainment

"It has all the elements of a great thriller with nail biting twists and turns."
Books
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Pan Macmillan is calling on writers to submit their work - for one week only News
  3. Love Books, Melville's much-loved indie bookstore turns 10 News
  4. Read an extract from Yusuf Daniels' 'Living Coloured'. Awê. Non-Fiction
  5. YA fiction: the 21st century's voices of reason News

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X