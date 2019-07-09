Launch of 'Living Coloured' by Yusuf Daniels on July 11

Yusuf Daniels' Living Coloured (because Black and White were Already Taken) is a compilation of short stories that is an ode to an era all Cape Coloured people will instantly recognise – from the nightclubbing at Space Odyssey and the shenanigans at the Mitchells Plain public swimming pool, to the traditions of delectable food exchanges during Ramadan among Muslims and Christians alike.

This book is a tribute to all that the Coloured community holds dear and sings of the spirit which helped them eek out an existence on the dusty flat plains of the Cape.

But as you read story after story, you will also be confronted with the blatant racism that was the Group Areas Act, the legacy of a people removed and dumped in this windswept place that wasn't of their own making, and the constant forging ahead to make life worthwhile under very harsh political and economic circumstances.

The stories will also leave you seething with anger at the sheer brutality of what this community had to endure (and still do), while their black counterparts in the township next door lived even harsher realities.

Date: Thursday, July 11 (6pm for 6.30pm)

Thursday, July 11 (6pm for 6.30pm) Venue: Exclusive Books, Rosebank, 117 Oxford Road, Johannesburg

Exclusive Books, Rosebank, 117 Oxford Road, Johannesburg Guest speaker: Jennifer Platt

