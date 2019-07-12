Events

Meet mountaineer Adrian Hayes in Cape Town on July 16

'One Man's Climb' chronicles the mountaineer's ascent of K2, the world's most perilous and unpredictable mountain. Hayes will be presenting a PPT on the climb at SACS on Tuesday, July 16 - a must

12 July 2019 - 11:28 By Blue Weaver Books
Absorbing and self-reflective, his journey is as much a story of climbing a mountain as it is a compass for conquering the mountain within all of us.
Absorbing and self-reflective, his journey is as much a story of climbing a mountain as it is a compass for conquering the mountain within all of us.
Image: Blue Weaver

One Man’s Climb chronicles Adrian Hayes’s failed attempt to summit K2 in 2013 and subsequent success the following year. The two-and-a-half-year commitment he gave to the mountain was life-changing and came at great personal cost.

Struggling with guilt and regret as a father, Hayes talks candidly about his parallel journey – a traumatic five-year battle through the British family courts to have contact with his children, an emotional challenge he regards as being as hard as climbing K2.

Hayes’s gripping narrative shifts seamlessly from his personal domestic struggle to the profound events on K2.

The story of high-altitude mountaineering, being connected to nature and living in the present is compelling, as are his friendships with fellow mountaineers and Sherpas; the physical and mental hardships, triumphs and tragedies. Significantly, Hayes was one of the last people to speak to acclaimed New Zealand mountaineering guide Marty Schmidt and his son, Denali. They died attempting to summit K2 in 2013.

Absorbing and self-reflective, his journey is as much a story of climbing a mountain as it is a compass for conquering the mountain within all of us. 

EVENT DETAILS:

  • Date: Tuesday, July 16 
  • Time: Registration (6.30pm), presentation (7pm), book signing (8pm)
  • Venue: Hofmeyr Hall, SACS, Annenberg Rd, Newlands, Cape Town
  • RSVP: Click here for tickets 

RELATED ARTICLES 

Conquering K2 - in the author's own words

"It is a book that is a compass for conquering the mountain within all of us," writes Adrian Hayes.
Books
5 days ago

Johannesburg launch of 'One Man's Climb' by Adrian Hayes on July 17

Hayes will discuss his ascent of the world's most perilous mountain, K2, with local mountaineer Deshun Deysel.
Books
2 days ago

Peter's Post: Trekking to K2 base camp

Our travel expert answers queries on routes and destinations around the world I want to do a trek to K2 base camp and have tried to get information ...
Lifestyle
6 years ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Story power in motion as tuk-tuk libraries take to the street News
  3. What influence do these mega-wealthy individuals exert on South Africa? Non-Fiction
  4. Read an extract from Yusuf Daniels' 'Living Coloured'. Awê. Non-Fiction
  5. Launch of 'The Enforcers' by Caryn Dolley (July 11) Events

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X