Events

Launch of Masande Ntshanga's 'Triangulum' on July 17

Join the acclaimed author in conversation with literary critic Karabo Kgoleng at the Mall of Africa

Umuzi Publisher
15 July 2019 - 10:21
Ntshanga's latest novel boldly mixes science-fiction with philosophy and details of SA history seldom examined.
Image: Umuzi

After his stellar debut – The Reactive, a novel published to great acclaim in South Africa, the US, Britain, Germany and Italy – Masande Ntshanga now launches his second novel.

Triangulum is partly set in the Eastern Cape and concerns a schoolgirl maths prodigy who is haunted by the loss of her mother.

After the visitations by a supernatural, perhaps even extraterrestrial, apparition called “the machine”, the girl is convinced her mother is trying to make contact and that the machine is connected to a series of abductions of local girls.

But are her visions disturbed hallucinations to be medicated away? With her two closest friends, she sets out to find the truth, exposing troubling links to the area’s homeland-system past.

Years later, as a gifted data scientist in a dystopian surveillance state, the main character is drawn into a world of espionage, shadowy corporations, eco-terrorists and hackers through the love she feels for an elusive artist.

Presented as a message from the future, Ntshanga’s Triangulum boldly mixes science fiction with philosophy and details of South African history seldom examined. An affecting exploration of bereavement, sexuality and coming of age, this multilayered novel showcases a completely original talent coming into his full powers.

EVENT DETAILS

Article provided by Umuzi, an imprint of Penguin Random House 

