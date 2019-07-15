Launch of Masande Ntshanga's 'Triangulum' on July 17

After his stellar debut – The Reactive, a novel published to great acclaim in South Africa, the US, Britain, Germany and Italy – Masande Ntshanga now launches his second novel.

Triangulum is partly set in the Eastern Cape and concerns a schoolgirl maths prodigy who is haunted by the loss of her mother.

After the visitations by a supernatural, perhaps even extraterrestrial, apparition called “the machine”, the girl is convinced her mother is trying to make contact and that the machine is connected to a series of abductions of local girls.

But are her visions disturbed hallucinations to be medicated away? With her two closest friends, she sets out to find the truth, exposing troubling links to the area’s homeland-system past.

Years later, as a gifted data scientist in a dystopian surveillance state, the main character is drawn into a world of espionage, shadowy corporations, eco-terrorists and hackers through the love she feels for an elusive artist.