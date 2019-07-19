Events

Launch of 'As if Born to You' on July 25

Susan Newham-Blake will be in conversation with Henrietta Rose-Innes at the launch of her affecting novel, 'As if Born to You'

19 July 2019 - 14:38
'As if Born to You' is a moving novel about two equally damaged women who discover healing in unlikely places.
Image: Penguin Random House

When 13-year-old Zuri begins cutting herself, psychologist Ana is called in to help.

Is the troubled girl trying to relieve the tension of being black in a predominantly white private school? And how healthy is Zuri’s relationship with Helen, the white single mom who adopted her?

Struggling to soften Zuri’s defences during the course of the therapy, Ana must piece together the puzzles of both Helen and her daughter, including the truth of what happened to Zuri’s biological mother. But reckless, alcoholic Ana carries within her an old trauma of her own.

In Susan Newham-Blake’s moving novel, two women, equally damaged by the past and its secrets, discover that healing sometimes lies in unexpected places.

EVENT DETAILS

