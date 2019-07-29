Events

Cape Town launch of 'The Stellenbosch Mafia' by Pieter du Toit

Author will unpack the enigmatic 'Stellenbosch Mafia' with Max du Preez at Exclusive Books, V&A, on July 31

29 July 2019 - 13:22
The book 'The Stellenbosch Mafia' looks at who they are and, crucially, how are they connected? Pieter du Toit also writes about the collapse of Steinhoff.
The book 'The Stellenbosch Mafia' looks at who they are and, crucially, how are they connected? Pieter du Toit also writes about the collapse of Steinhoff.
Image: Jonathan Ball Publishers

About 50km outside of Cape Town lies the picturesque town of Stellenbosch, nestled against vineyards and sky-high mountains.

This where some of South Africa’s wealthiest individuals reside: all male, all Afrikaans – and all stinking rich. Johann Rupert, Jannie Mouton, Markus Jooste and Christo Wiese, to name a few.

EFF leader Julius Malema scathingly refers to them as “The Stellenbosch Mafia”, the very worst examples of white monopoly capital.

But who exactly are these mega-wealthy individuals, and what influence do they exert, not only on Stellenbosch but on South African society as a whole?

Author Pieter du Toit begins by exploring the roots of Stellenbosch, one of the wealthiest towns in South Africa and arguably the cradle of Afrikanerdom. This is the birthplace of apartheid leaders, intellectuals, newspaper empires and more.

He then closely examines this “club” of billionaires. Who are they and, crucially, how are they connected? What network of boardroom membership, alliances and family connections exist? Who are the “old guard” and who are the “inkommers” (newcomers), and what about the youngsters desperate to make their mark?

He looks at the collapse of Steinhoff: what went wrong, and whether there are other companies at risk of a similar fate. Du Toit also examines the control these men have over cultural life, including pulling the strings in South African rugby.

Pieter du Toit is a political journalist and has held senior positions at a number of Afrikaans titles, including political correspondent and news editor at Die Beeld in Johannesburg. In 2017 he was appointed editor of Huffington Post South Africa. He has covered politics for more than a decade.

EVENT DETAILS

Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers

RELATED ARTICLES

EXTRACT | 'The Stellenbosch Mafia' by Pieter du Toit

Read Chapter Five of Pieter du Toit's 'The Stellenbosch Mafia'.
Books
5 hours ago

Floyd Shivambu denies 'cosy relationship' with Johann Rupert

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has denied having a relationship with one of South Africa's richest men, Johann Rupert.
Politics
1 week ago

Hefty bill to fix up Steinhoff

Company reports it spent R1.2bn on advisers in six months
Business
2 weeks ago

Final Steinhoff payments to Wiese down to a trickle, relatively

Steinhoff's latest results reveal a loss of €1.2bn that prompted the resignation of long-time CEO Markus Jooste and sent the company's share price ...
Business
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 2019 Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlists announced News
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  3. 'Could Rupert have done more to expedite the end of apartheid?' Non-Fiction
  4. Booker Prize 2019 longlist announced News
  5. Now I've got 'em licked News

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
X