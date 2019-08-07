Events

Join Mark Gevisser in conversation with Wilhelm Verwoerd and Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela on August 14

07 August 2019 - 14:42 By business live
Wilhelm being fed by his grandfather, Hendrik Verwoerd.
Image: Supplied by Wilhelm Verwoerd

Join Mark Gevisser in conversation with Wilhelm Verwoerd and Professor Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela on conscience, courage, intergenerational trauma and transformation at Mesh Club in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Verwoerd, an academic at the University of Stellenbosch, is the grandson of Hendrik Verwoerd, widely regarded as the architect of apartheid.

Gobodo-Madikizela is the research chair in studies in historical trauma and transformation at the same university.

The event is free to attend but booking is essential.

