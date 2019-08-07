Join Mark Gevisser in conversation with Wilhelm Verwoerd and Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela on August 14

Join Mark Gevisser in conversation with Wilhelm Verwoerd and Professor Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela on conscience, courage, intergenerational trauma and transformation at Mesh Club in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Verwoerd, an academic at the University of Stellenbosch, is the grandson of Hendrik Verwoerd, widely regarded as the architect of apartheid.

Gobodo-Madikizela is the research chair in studies in historical trauma and transformation at the same university.

Mark Gevisser's Monthly Review appears every four weeks in Business Day and is followed by a public discussion.

The event is free to attend but booking is essential.

EVENT DETAILS



Date: Wednesday August 14 (6pm for 6.30pm)

Mesh Club, 21 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg RSVP: thabilem@tisoblackstar.co.za

