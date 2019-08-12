Events

Launch of 'South Africa's Survival Guide to Climate Change' on August 13

Mzansi, the climate crisis is real. Fortunately Sipho Kings and Sarah Wild have you covered. Join them at Love Books for the launch of their practical handbook which explores what climate change is likely to mean for South Africans

12 August 2019 - 11:38
'South Africa's Survival Guide to Climate Change' is a practical handbook that explores what climate change is likely to mean for South Africans.
Survival: The state or fact of continuing to live or exist, typically in spite of an accident, ordeal, or difficult circumstances.

Climate change: A change in global or regional climate patterns, in particular a change apparent from the mid to late 20th century onwards and attributed largely to the increased levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide produced by the use of fossil fuels.

This is a survival guide. It rests on the idea that we could possibly survive a changing climate.

Temperatures are already climbing, sea levels are rising and parts of South Africa are on their way to being uninhabitable.

Life is already demanding for many people, and nobody will be exempt from climate change. Circumstances are going to become a lot more difficult very soon, and we need a plan.

This is a practical handbook that explores what climate change is likely to mean for us as South Africans, how we can prepare for it, and how we can – in our daily lives – help to mitigate the impacts it will have.

SIPHO KINGS and SARAH WILD have been reporting on different facets of climate change for most of their careers. This book is an easily digestible version of what they have learned and written about. As in any emergency, there are no guarantees, but rather than feeling apathetic and disempowered, it is far better to be informed and prepared.

