Launch of 'So You Want to Build a Startup?' by Matthew Buckland on August 21

The late digital guru's frank and refreshing account of building a new-media business will be launched at the Book Lounge on August 21.

19 August 2019 - 14:13
Tanja Lategan and Rob Stokes will be in conversation with Pippa Hudson at the Cape Town launch of 'So You Want to Build a Startup?'
Image: NB Publishers

Matthew Buckland built a business that employed 70+ people and counted Vodacom, Naspers, Mediclinic and J&B as clients. He fulfilled many an entrepreneur’s dream when he sold it to M&C Saatchi for millions, and stayed on as managing director.

But a few years later he was out on his own again with a new venture and a new battle to fight: against cancer.

So You Want to Build a Startup? is a frank, refreshing account of the difficulties – and the fun ­– of building a new-media business.

Matthew Buckland was an entrepreneur and investor with more than 20 years’ experience in management and strategic roles for internet and technology businesses.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Buckland headed  the online division of the Mail & Guardian and founded the award-winning 20FourLabs at Naspers.

EVENT DETAILS

  • Date: Wednesday, August 21 (5.30pm for 6pm)
  • Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town
  • Discussants: Tanja Lategan, Rob Stokes, Pippa Hudson
  • RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com

