Launch of 'The World Looks Like This From Here' by Kopano Ratele on October 2

In institutions of learning, what would a textbook on African-centred psychology look like?

How do researchers and practitioners engage in African social psychology, African-centred child development, African neuropsychology or any area of psychology that situates African realities at the centre?

Questions such as these are what Kopano Ratele grapples with in this lyrical, philosophical and poetic treatise on practising African psychology in a decolonised world view.

Employing a style common in philosophy but rarely used in psychology, the book offers thoughts about the ideas, contestation, urgency and desire around a psychological praxis in Africa for Africans.

While setting out a framework for researching, teaching and practising African psychology, the book coaxes, urges and in part commands students of psychology, lecturers, researchers and therapists to reconsider and reach beyond their preconceived notions of African psychology.

EVENT DETAILS



Date: Wednesday October 2 (5.30pm for 6pm)

Wednesday October 2 (5.30pm for 6pm) Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town

The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town Guest speaker: Zethu Matebeni

Zethu Matebeni RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com

Article provided by Wits University Press