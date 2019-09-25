Events

Launch of 'The World Looks Like This From Here' by Kopano Ratele on October 2

Writer, filmmaker and sociologist Zethu Matebeni will be in conversation with Ratele at the Book Lounge

25 September 2019 - 14:00

In institutions of learning, what would a textbook on African-centred psychology look like?

How do researchers and practitioners engage in African social psychology, African-centred child development, African neuropsychology or any area of psychology that situates African realities at the centre?

Questions such as these are what Kopano Ratele grapples with in this lyrical, philosophical and poetic treatise on practising African psychology in a decolonised world view.

Employing a style common in philosophy but rarely used in psychology, the book offers thoughts about the ideas, contestation, urgency and desire around a psychological praxis in Africa for Africans.

While setting out a framework for researching, teaching and practising African psychology, the book coaxes, urges and in part commands students of psychology, lecturers, researchers and therapists to reconsider and reach beyond their preconceived notions of African psychology.

EVENT DETAILS

  • Date: Wednesday October 2 (5.30pm for 6pm)
  • Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town
  • Guest speaker: Zethu Matebeni 
  • RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com

Article provided by Wits University Press

READ MORE:

'This book is an attempt to make sense of black life and black history from a continental perspective' – Achille Mbembe on Critique of Black Reason

"This book is an attempt to make sense of black life and black history from a continental perspective."
Books
8 months ago

Hlumelo Biko's Africa Reimagined an appeal for a rediscovery of our identity

Biko shows how a reimagining of Africa can restore the sense of abundance and possibility, and what a rebirth of the continent on Pan-African lines ...
Books
5 months ago

Ayanda Borotho is 'peeling off the layers' to reveal her true self

Women don't understand their worth because they have been raised to be submissive to men.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Robert Sobukwe's poignant and powerful prison letters published

This book, comprising approximately 300 letters, provides access to the voice of Robert Sobukwe via the single most poignant resource of Sobukwe’s ...
Books
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. ParkWords 2019: a neighbourhood get together with a literary twist News
  3. Diarise Heritage Day, because ParkWords is back on the Jozi literary calendar Events
  4. A Long Walk from Westbury to Sandton News
  5. Charles van Onselen tracks the dark history of South Africa's mine-worker trains News

Latest Videos

'Drunk' Ekurhuleni metro police department officer caught on camera
First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
X