Discussion: 'Knowledge and Global Power' by Fran Collyer, et al, on October 3

Knowledge and Global Power is a ground-breaking international study which examines how knowledge is produced, distributed and validated globally.

The former imperial nations – the rich countries of Europe and North America – still have a hegemonic position in the global knowledge economy. Fran Collyer, Raewyn Connell, João Maia and Robert Morrell, using interviews, databases and fieldwork, show how intellectual workers respond in three southern tier countries, namely Brazil, South Africa and Australia.

The study focuses on new, socially and politically important research fields: HIV/Aids, climate change and gender studies.

The research demonstrates emphatically that "place matters", shaping research, scholarship and knowledge itself. But it also shows that knowledge workers in the global south have room to move, setting agendas and forming local knowledge.

EVENT DETAILS

Thursday October 3 (3.30pm for 4pm) Venue: Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research, Richard Ward Building, Wits University. (It is generally easiest to Uber because parking is often difficult. Ask to be dropped at the Origins Museum at the top of Yale Road. WiSER is about 100m east in the Richard Ward building.)

Catherine Burns, Tinashe Mushakavanhu RSVP: info@witspress.co.za

Article provided by Wits University Press