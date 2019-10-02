Events

Launch of 'Decolonisation in Universities' (edited by Jonathan Jansen) on October 8

Join educationists Jansen, Shireen Motala and Adam Habib in conversation with Felicity Coughlan at Exclusive Books Hyde Park

02 October 2019 - 08:59

Shortly after the giant bronze statue of Cecil John Rhodes came down at the University of Cape Town, student protesters called for the decolonisation of universities. It was a word hardly heard in SA’s struggle lexicon and many asked: what exactly is decolonisation?

This book brings together some of the most innovative thinking on curriculum theory to address this important question.

In the process, several critical questions are raised: is decolonisation simply a slogan for addressing other pressing concerns on campuses and in society?

What is the colonial legacy with respect to curricula and can it be undone?

How is the project of curricula decolonisation similar to or different from the quest for post-colonial knowledge, indigenous knowledge or a critical theory of knowledge?

What does decolonisation mean in a digital age where relationships between knowledge and power are shifting?

Strong conceptual analyses are combined with case studies of attempts to “do decolonisation” in settings as diverse as South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania and Mauritius.

This comparative perspective enables reasonable judgments to be made about the prospects for institutional take-up within the curricula of century-old universities.

Decolonisation in Universities is essential reading for undergraduate teaching, postgraduate research and advanced scholarship in the field of curriculum studies.

About the editor

Jonathan D Jansen is Distinguished Professor of Education at the University of Stellenbosch and president of the Academy of Science of South Africa. He is a prolific writer and educationist in South Africa.

EVENT DETAILS 

Article provided by Wits University Press 

RELATED ARTICLES

With SA in ferment, let's stir in some youthful idealism

Three years ago Fallism emerged to show a new way forward, challenging patriarchy and misogyny
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

Opponents cry ‘freedom’ as UCT grapples with decolonisation

A safe space for ideas or a citadel of ethno-fascism? That’s the discussion raging at the University of Cape Town as it prepares to finalise the ...
News
7 months ago

Time to let go of the past - our education must focus on the future

What causes a nation to rise or fall is how it thinks about knowledge.
Ideas
1 year ago

Pass rate 'nothing to celebrate'

At least half of 2012's successful matrics face a dim future with an estimated 45% of them not having marks good enough to get them a tertiary ...
News
6 years ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Banned Books Week: five local titles outlawed by the apartheid regime News
  3. Marguerite Poland's new novel based on a true story Fiction
  4. Local eco-romance novel will blow you away News
  5. Launch: 'Voices from the Underground' edited by Shirley Gunn & Shanil ... Events

Latest Videos

'Hero' saves shop owner from panga-wielding robber in Cape Town
FROM THE GROUND: Call to 'fix the situation' in Dunoon urgently
X