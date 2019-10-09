Events

Cape Town launch of 'A Sin of Omission' by Marguerite Poland on October 16

Save the date, Cape Town: Acclaimed novelist Marguerite Poland is launching her latest in the company of Refilwe Moloto at the Book Lounge

09 October 2019 - 13:29

In the Eastern Cape, Stephen (Malusi) Mzamane, a young Anglican priest, must journey to his mother's rural home to inform her of his older brother's death.

First educated at the Native College in Grahamstown, Stephen was sent to England in 1869 for training at the Missionary College in Canterbury.

On his return to SA, and relegated to a dilapidated mission near Fort Beaufort, he had to confront not only the prejudices of a colonial society, but the discrimination within the church itself.

Conflicted by his loyalties to the amaNgqika people, for whom his brother fought, and the colonial cause he, as Reverend Mzamane, is expected to uphold, Stephen's journey to his mother's home proves decisive in resolving the contradictions that tear at his heart.

EVENT DETAILS

Article provided by Penguin Random House

RELATED ARTICLES

Joburg launch of 'A Sin of Omission' by Marguerite Poland on October 15

Join the acclaimed author in conversation with Sue Grant-Marshall at the Joburg launch of her new novel
Books
1 day ago

Fiction Friday | Marguerite Poland's 'A Sin of Omission'

She would be older, perhaps forgetful. Perhaps she would not recognise him or resent that he had come after being absent for so long.
Books
5 days ago

My Kind of Holiday: Marguerite Poland

Marguerite Poland is an award-winning writer . Her latest work is a memoir, Taken Captive by Birds Where did you spend your last holiday?Cape St ...
Lifestyle
6 years ago

Women's Day: here's what our female authors have to say

26 local writers on what it means to be a woman in contemporary SA.
Books
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Basetsana Kumalo on success, relationships, harassment and lessons learned Non-Fiction
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  3. Launch: 'Black Tax' edited by Niq Mhlongo (October 10) Events
  4. BOOK BITES | Stephen Morris, Luca D'Andrea, Ruth Hogan News
  5. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
Oprah graduate schooling her family on black tax goes viral
X