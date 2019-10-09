Cape Town launch of 'A Sin of Omission' by Marguerite Poland on October 16
Save the date, Cape Town: Acclaimed novelist Marguerite Poland is launching her latest in the company of Refilwe Moloto at the Book Lounge
In the Eastern Cape, Stephen (Malusi) Mzamane, a young Anglican priest, must journey to his mother's rural home to inform her of his older brother's death.
First educated at the Native College in Grahamstown, Stephen was sent to England in 1869 for training at the Missionary College in Canterbury.
On his return to SA, and relegated to a dilapidated mission near Fort Beaufort, he had to confront not only the prejudices of a colonial society, but the discrimination within the church itself.
Conflicted by his loyalties to the amaNgqika people, for whom his brother fought, and the colonial cause he, as Reverend Mzamane, is expected to uphold, Stephen's journey to his mother's home proves decisive in resolving the contradictions that tear at his heart.
EVENT DETAILS
- Date: Wednesday October 16 (5.30pm for 6pm)
- Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town
- Guest speaker: Refilwe Moloto
- RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com
Article provided by Penguin Random House