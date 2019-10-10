Events

Launch of 'Boardroom Dancing' by Nolitha Fakude on October 16

Fakude will be in conversation with communications expert and TV anchor, Onkgopotse JJ Tabane at the Exclusive Books Hyde Park launch of her debut

Pan Macmillan Publisher
10 October 2019 - 12:15

Boardroom Dancing is Nolitha Fakude's memoir of her journey as a business leader and advocate of transformation in the SA working environment.

Fakude grew up as a shopkeeper's daughter in the Eastern Cape, studied at the University of Fort Hare and then entered the workplace as a graduate trainee at Woolworths.

Subsequently, she has worked in very senior positions at some major blue-chip companies, including Woolworths, Nedbank and Sasol. She was also managing director and then chair of the Black Management Forum.

Although Boardroom Dancing is her personal journey, it is also a lesson for South Africans committed to the transformation of boardrooms and the economy, and for women looking for role models as they climb corporate ladders and become thought leaders in their own right.

EVENT DETAILS 

