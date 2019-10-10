Events

Meet the winners of the Sunday Times Literary Awards on October 23

Join Terry Kurgan and Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu at Exclusive Books Hyde Park

10 October 2019 - 14:39 By sunday times books

The Sunday Times, in association with Exclusive Books, invites you to an evening with the winners of the 2019 Sunday Times Literary Awards. 

Terry Kurgan, winner of the Alan Paton Award, and Siphiwe Ndlovu, winner of the Barry Ronge Fiction Prize, will share and compare their inspirations and writing processes.

EVENT DETAILS

  • Date: Wednesday, October 23 (6pm for 6.30pm)
  • Venue: Exclusive Books Hyde Park, Hyde Park Corner, c/o Jan Smuts & William Nicol
  • RSVP: events@exclusivebooks.co.za

