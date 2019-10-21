Cape Town launch of 'Okay, Okay, Okay' by Finuala Dowling on October 22

When a strike by the University of Adamastor’s technical staff coincides with a lull in sound operator Vida’s employment, she agrees to stage-manage a university event. There she meets the head of effective communication, Simon Landor. He is caught up in a massive student protest and his communication is anything but effective. Vida, who rescues strays, whether pets or people, steps in.

A host of engaging characters populate this novel, exploring communication and connection in a complex world.

Tuesday October 22 (6pm for 6.30pm) Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street

The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street Guest speaker: Diane Awerbuck

Article provided by Kwela, an imprint of NB Publishers