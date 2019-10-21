Events

Cape Town launch of 'Okay, Okay, Okay' by Finuala Dowling on October 22

Join Dowling in conversation with Diane Awerbuck at the Book Lounge, as she launches her new novel

21 October 2019 - 11:53

When a strike by the University of Adamastor’s technical staff coincides with a lull in sound operator Vida’s employment, she agrees to stage-manage a university event. There she meets the head of effective communication, Simon Landor. He is caught up in a massive student protest and his communication is anything but effective. Vida, who rescues strays, whether pets or people, steps in.

A host of engaging characters populate this novel, exploring communication and connection in a complex world. 

EVENT DETAILS 

Article provided by Kwela, an imprint of NB Publishers 

