New edition launch of 'The Innocence of Roast Chicken' by Jo-Anne Richards on October 30

The Innocence of Roast Chicken focuses on an Afrikaans/English family in the Eastern Cape and their idyllic life on their grandparents’ farm, seen through the eyes of the little girl, Kate, and the subtle web of relationships that is shattered by a horrifying incident in the mid-1960s.

Scenes from Kate’s early life are juxtaposed with Johannesburg in 1989 when Kate, now married to Joe, a human rights lawyer, stands aside from the general euphoria that is gripping the nation.

Her despair, both with her marriage and with the national situation, resolutely returns to a brutal incident one Christmas day when Kate was thrust into an awareness of what lay beneath her blissful childhood.

Beautifully constructed, The Innocence of Roast Chicken is painful, evocative, beautifully drawn and utterly absorbing.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Wednesday October 30 (6pm for 6.30pm)

Wednesday October 30 (6pm for 6.30pm) Venue: Love Books, Bamboo Lifestyle Centre, 53 Rustenburg Rd, Melville

Love Books, Bamboo Lifestyle Centre, 53 Rustenburg Rd, Melville Guest speaker: Lesley Cowling

Lesley Cowling RSVP: kate@lovebooks.co.za

Article provided by Pan Macmillan