Launch of 'Paper Tiger' by Alide Dasnois and Chris Whitfield on November 5

When Iqbal Survé fired Cape Times editor Alide Dasnois the day after Nelson Mandela died, amid accusations of disrespect towards the statesman, a storm engulfed Independent Newspapers.

Many pointed to a Cape Times story about one of Survé’s firms as the real reason for his ire.

In the months that followed, newsrooms were torn apart by suspicion, recrimination and what many believed was a witch-hunt to expel those not prepared to toady to the owner.

Veteran journalists Dasnois and Chris Whitfield tell the real inside story.

About the authors

Alide Dasnois is the former editor of the Cape Times and Business Report. She has a master's degree in development economics from the Sorbonne in France and is part­-time associate editor at GroundUp news agency based in Cape Town.

Seasoned journalist Chris Whitfield is the former editor of the Cape Times, Cape Argus and Weekend Argus, and the former editor-­in-chief of Independent Newspapers Cape. His first book was On Your Bike: Tips & trails for MTB riders.

Date: Tuesday November 5 (5.30pm for 6pm)

Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town

The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town Guest speaker: Tyrone August

Tyrone August RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com

