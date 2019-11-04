Launch of 'Cape Town: A Place Between' by Henry Trotter on November 7

Cape Town is a place between two oceans, between first and third worlds, between east and west. The majority of its citizens: a people between black and white, native and settler, African and European.

How can we understand a city that is most assuredly in Africa, though not - seemingly - of it?

By exploring this city’s “tweeness”, we can begin to understand the soul of this town - haunted by its past, unsure of its future.

This is a short book of just more than 100 pages; it allows readers to quickly identify the unique pulse of the city, as well as its throbbing historical, social, cultural and political beat that underlies the transactions between all Capetonians.

This is not a substitute for a traditional guidebook, but a perfect companion to one, filling in the intimate details that other books leave out.

Thursday November 7 (5.30pm for 6pm) Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town

Karina Szczurek RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com

Article provided by LAPA Uitgewers/Catalyst Press