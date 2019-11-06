Events

Joburg launch of 'The Last Hunt' by Deon Meyer on November 14

06 November 2019 - 11:35
Join Deon Meyer in Jozi for the launch of the sixth instalment in the Benny Griessel series.
Join Deon Meyer in Jozi for the launch of the sixth instalment in the Benny Griessel series.
Image: Jonathan Ball

In The Last Hunt, two strands of the same story become a race against time — for Hawks captain Benny Griessel and Vaughn Cupido to stop an assassination, and for international hitman Daniel Darret to evade the relentless Russian agents tracking him.

Griessel and Cupido are tasked with investigating a cold case, a difficult case surrounded by mystery, lies and evasion.

The body of ex-cop John Johnson has been found by the side of a railway line. He appears to have jumped from the world's most luxurious train and the two (suspicious) characters seen with him have disappeared.

The police have already failed to make progress and others are intent on muddying the waters.

Meanwhile, in Bordeaux, France, Daniel is settled in a new life on a different continent. But his assassin skills are required one more time, and he is given no choice in the matter. Daniel must hunt again. His prey? The corrupt president of his homeland.

EVENT DETAILS 

  • Date: Thursday November 14 (6pm for 6.30pm)
  • Venue: Exclusive Books Hyde Park, c/o Jan Smuts Ave & William Nicol Dr, Hyde Park
  • Guest speaker: Ekow Duker
  • RSVP: events@exclusivebooks.co.za

Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers

RELATED ARTICLES

Cape Town launch of 'The Last Hunt' by Deon Meyer on November 12

Meyer is launching the sixth book in the Benny Griessel series, in the company of John Maytham
Books
5 days ago

Deon Meyer fans rejoice! Crime drama 'Trackers' is hitting the small screen

On October 27 a six-part miniseries of the thriller will be shown on M-Net, in collaboration with Germany's ZDF and HBO's sister network Cinemax
Books
4 weeks ago

'Trackers SA': Deon Meyer on controversial casting, working solo & creativity

Deon Meyer, executive producer of 'Trackers SA', says the transition from writing a book to making a TV series was challenging but pleasant
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Stephen King lauds Deon Meyer's Fever

"Great stuff," writes the acclaimed American author of the English translation of Koors
Books
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Q&A with children’s author Shirin Taherzadeh News
  3. There's no taming the humble Beast Non-Fiction
  4. Publisher calls for fiction manuscript submissions News
  5. The tell-tale heart News

Latest Videos

The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
X