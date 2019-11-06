Launch of 'Will South Africa Be Okay?' by Jan-Jan Joubert on November 12

Events

Seasoned political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert examines the pressing issued faced by our country in his latest book, 'Will South Africa Be Okay?'
Image: Tafelberg

After the ANC’s victory in the 2019 elections, president Cyril Ramaphosa’s mandate is stronger than ever. He can now make good on his promises to clean out government corruption. But will he be successful and what does this mean for South Africa and its people? What does South Africa’s future look like with challenges like the land debate, racial tension and a dire economy? Will South Africa survive and thrive amidst the turmoil?

EVENT DETAILS 

  • Date: Tuesday 12 November (6pm for 6.30pm)
  • Venue: Exclusive Books Hyde Park, c/o Jan Smuts Ave & William Nicol Dr, Johannesburg
  • Guest speaker: Gareth van Onselen
  • RSVP: events@exclusivebooks.co.za

Article provided by NB Publishers 

