Launch of 'Will South Africa Be Okay?' by Jan-Jan Joubert on November 12

After the ANC’s victory in the 2019 elections, president Cyril Ramaphosa’s mandate is stronger than ever. He can now make good on his promises to clean out government corruption. But will he be successful and what does this mean for South Africa and its people? What does South Africa’s future look like with challenges like the land debate, racial tension and a dire economy? Will South Africa survive and thrive amidst the turmoil?

EVENT DETAILS



Date: Tuesday 12 November (6pm for 6.30pm)

Tuesday 12 November (6pm for 6.30pm) Venue: Exclusive Books Hyde Park, c/o Jan Smuts Ave & William Nicol Dr, Johannesburg

Exclusive Books Hyde Park, c/o Jan Smuts Ave & William Nicol Dr, Johannesburg Guest speaker: Gareth van Onselen

Gareth van Onselen RSVP: events@exclusivebooks.co.za

Article provided by NB Publishers