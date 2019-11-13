Launch of 'For the Love of the Land' by Ivor Price & Kobus Louwrens on November 19
Set against the raging land debate, For the Love of the Land: Being a Farmer in South Africa Today introduces South Africans to the unsung heroes of the agricultural industry.
A diverse crop of farmers from across the country share heartwarming stories from the farms and agri-businesses that feed South Africa.
The book focuses on the power of land to promote nation-building and social cohesion by telling stories that are often overlooked by broader society.
“A much needed account of our farmers’ commitment to the earth and South Africa, truly saluting the unsung heroes of agriculture.” – Nick Serfontein, Free State Farmer of the Year 2016
“Set against the backdrop of our heated land reform debate, this book proves that farming is often a labour of love.” – Gloria Serobe, founder and CEO of Women Investment Portfolio Holdings
EVENT DETAILS
- Date: Tuesday November 19 (6pm for 6.30pm)
- Venue: Love Books, Bamboo Lifestyle Centre, 53 Rustenburg Rd, Melville
- Guest speaker: Nickolaus Bauer
- RSVP: kate@lovebooks.co.za
Article provided by NB Publishers