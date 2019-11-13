Events

Launch of 'For the Love of the Land' by Ivor Price & Kobus Louwrens on November 19

13 November 2019 - 15:03
'For the Love of the Land' contains stories of SA farming's unsung heroes.
Image: NB Publishers

Set against the raging land debate, For the Love of the Land: Being a Farmer in South Africa Today introduces South Africans to the unsung heroes of the agricultural industry.

A diverse crop of farmers from across the country share heartwarming stories from the farms and agri-businesses that feed South Africa.

The book focuses on the power of land to promote nation-building and social cohesion by telling stories that are often overlooked by broader society.

“A much ­needed account of our farmers’ commitment to the earth and South Africa, truly saluting the unsung heroes of agriculture.” – Nick Serfontein, Free State Farmer of the Year 2016

“Set against the backdrop of our heated land reform debate, this book proves that farming is often a labour of love.” – Gloria Serobe, founder and CEO of Women Investment Portfolio Holdings

EVENT DETAILS

  • Date: Tuesday November 19 (6pm for 6.30pm)
  • Venue: Love Books, Bamboo Lifestyle Centre, 53 Rustenburg Rd, Melville
  • Guest speaker: Nickolaus Bauer 
  • RSVP: kate@lovebooks.co.za

Article provided by NB Publishers

