Launch of 'Being Shelley' by Qarnita Loxton on Monday

Shelley Jacobsen is in her 40s and feels trapped. The coffee and décor shop that she opened with her bestie is proving to be a gilded cage. Meanwhile, her husband is consumed with Jewish guilt since having their twins, which reminds Shelley that she will always be a shiksa to his family.

Then she hires Wayde Smith, a sexy 22-year-old surfer who smells like a Piña Colada coconut vanilla dessert, as a barista. He makes her feel young and Shelley just wants some fun.

But will it stay harmless?

Date: Monday November 25 (5.30pm for 6pm)

Date: Monday November 25 (5.30pm for 6pm)
Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town

Guest speaker: Joy Watson

RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com

Article provided by NB Publishers