Launch of 'Being Shelley' by Qarnita Loxton on Monday

21 November 2019 - 13:11
Loxton is launching her third novel, in the company of feminist researcher Joy Watson.
Image: NB Publishers

Shelley Jacobsen is in her 40s and feels trapped. The coffee and décor shop that she opened with her bestie is proving to be a gilded cage. Meanwhile, her husband is consumed with Jewish guilt since having their twins, which reminds Shelley that she will always be a shiksa to his family.

Then she hires Wayde Smith, a sexy 22-year-old surfer who smells like a Piña Colada coconut vanilla dessert, as a barista. He makes her feel young and Shelley just wants some fun.

But will it stay harmless?

Article provided by NB Publishers 

