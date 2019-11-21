Launch of 'Being Shelley' by Qarnita Loxton on Monday
21 November 2019 - 13:11
Shelley Jacobsen is in her 40s and feels trapped. The coffee and décor shop that she opened with her bestie is proving to be a gilded cage. Meanwhile, her husband is consumed with Jewish guilt since having their twins, which reminds Shelley that she will always be a shiksa to his family.
Then she hires Wayde Smith, a sexy 22-year-old surfer who smells like a Piña Colada coconut vanilla dessert, as a barista. He makes her feel young and Shelley just wants some fun.
But will it stay harmless?
EVENT DETAILS:
- Date: Monday November 25 (5.30pm for 6pm)
- Venue: The Book Lounge, 71 Roeland Street, Cape Town
- Guest speaker: Joy Watson
- RSVP: booklounge@gmail.com
Article provided by NB Publishers