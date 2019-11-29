Launch of 'Beyond Coloniality' by Aaron Kamugisha on December 5

Against the lethargy and despair of the contemporary Anglophone Caribbean experience, Aaron Kamugisha gives a powerful argument for advancing Caribbean radical thought as an answer to the conundrums of the present.

Beyond Coloniality is an extended meditation on Caribbean thought and freedom at the beginning of the 21st century, and a profound rejection of the post-independence social and political organisation of the Anglophone Caribbean and its contentment with neo-colonial arrangements of power.

Kamugisha provides a dazzling reading of two towering figures of the Caribbean intellectual tradition, CLR James and Sylvia Wynter, and their quest for human freedom beyond coloniality.

Ultimately, he urges the Caribbean to recall and reconsider the radicalism of its most distinguished 20th century thinkers in order to imagine a future beyond neocolonialism.

