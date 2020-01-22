Launch of 'The Pact' by Amy Heydenrych on February 5
22 January 2020 - 11:33
When Freya arrives at her dream job with the city's hottest start-up, she can't wait to begin a new and exciting life, including dating her new colleague, Jay. However, Nicole, Jay's ex and fellow employee, seems intent on making her life a misery.
After a big deadline, during which Nicole continually picks on her, Freya snaps, tells Jay about the bullying and together they concoct a revenge prank.
The next morning, Nicole is found dead in her apartment ...
EVENT DETAILS
- Date: Wednesday February 5 (6pm for 6.30pm)
- Venue: Love Books, Bamboo Lifestyle Centre, 53 Rustenburg Rd, Melville
- Guest speaker: Michelle Craig
- RSVP: kate@lovebooks.co.za
Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers