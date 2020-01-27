Launch of 'Being Shelley' by Qarnita Loxton on February 15

Shelley Jacobsen is in her 40s and feels trapped. The coffee and décor shop she opened with her bestie is proving to be a gilded cage. Meanwhile, her husband is consumed with Jewish guilt since the birth of their twins, which reminds Shelley that she will always be a shiksa to his family.

Then she hires Wayde Smith, a sexy 22-year-old surfer who smells like a Piña Colada coconut vanilla dessert, as a barista. He makes her feel young and Shelley just wants some fun.

But will it stay harmless?

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Saturday, February 15 (11am for 11.30am)

Saturday, February 15 (11am for 11.30am) Venue: Exclusive Books, Rosebank, Rosebank Mall, 117 Oxford Rd, Johannesburg

Exclusive Books, Rosebank, Rosebank Mall, 117 Oxford Rd, Johannesburg Guest speaker: Dudu Busani-Dube

Dudu Busani-Dube RSVP: events@exclusivebooks.co.za

Article provided by Kwela, an imprint of NB Publishers