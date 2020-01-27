Events

Launch of 'Being Shelley' by Qarnita Loxton on February 15

27 January 2020 - 11:05
Save the (teatime) date! Join Qarnita Loxton in conversation with Dudu Busani-Dube at Exclusive Books, Rosebank, on February 15.
Image: Supplied

Shelley Jacobsen is in her 40s and feels trapped. The coffee and décor shop she opened with her bestie is proving to be a gilded cage. Meanwhile, her husband is consumed with Jewish guilt since the birth of their twins, which reminds Shelley that she will always be a shiksa to his family.

Then she hires Wayde Smith, a sexy 22-year-old surfer who smells like a Piña Colada coconut vanilla dessert, as a barista. He makes her feel young and Shelley just wants some fun.

But will it stay harmless?

EVENT DETAILS

Article provided by Kwela, an imprint of NB Publishers 

