Launch of 'Being Shelley' by Qarnita Loxton on February 15
27 January 2020 - 11:05
Shelley Jacobsen is in her 40s and feels trapped. The coffee and décor shop she opened with her bestie is proving to be a gilded cage. Meanwhile, her husband is consumed with Jewish guilt since the birth of their twins, which reminds Shelley that she will always be a shiksa to his family.
Then she hires Wayde Smith, a sexy 22-year-old surfer who smells like a Piña Colada coconut vanilla dessert, as a barista. He makes her feel young and Shelley just wants some fun.
But will it stay harmless?
EVENT DETAILS
- Date: Saturday, February 15 (11am for 11.30am)
- Venue: Exclusive Books, Rosebank, Rosebank Mall, 117 Oxford Rd, Johannesburg
- Guest speaker: Dudu Busani-Dube
- RSVP: events@exclusivebooks.co.za
Article provided by Kwela, an imprint of NB Publishers