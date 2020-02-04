Events

Launch of 'The God Child' by Nana Oforiatta Ayim on February 14

04 February 2020 - 15:38
'The God Child' is a luminously written and effervescently intelligent debut.
'The God Child' is a luminously written and effervescently intelligent debut.
Image: Supplied

Maya grows up in Germany knowing that her parents are different: from one another, and from the rest of the world. Her reserved, studious father is distant; and her beautiful, volatile mother is a whirlwind, with a penchant for lavish shopping sprees and a mesmerising power for spinning stories of the family’s former glory – of what was had, and what was lost.

And then Kojo arrives one Christmas, like an annunciation: Maya’s cousin, and her mother's godson. Kojo has a way with words – a way of talking about Ghana, and empire, and what happens when a country’s treasures are spirited away by colonialists.

For the first time, Maya has someone who can help her understand why exile has made her parents the way they are. But then Maya and Kojo are separated, shuttled off to school in England, where they come face to face with the maddening rituals of Empire.

Returning to Ghana as a young woman, Maya is reunited with her powerful but increasingly troubled cousin. Her homecoming will set off an exorcism of their family and country’s strangest, darkest demons. It is in this destruction’s wake that Maya realises her own purpose: to tell the story of her mother, her cousin, their land and their loss, on her own terms, in her own voice.

EVENT DETAILS

Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers 

RELATED ARTICLES

BOOK BITES | Karin Slaughter, Nana Oforiatta Ayim, Rosamund Lupton

William Saunderson-Meyer, Jessica Levitt and Jennifer Platt review this week's reads
Books
2 days ago

A third-culture kid's quest to find a place to call home

Turning her back on the US, Caroline bets on chaotic Ethiopia
Books
2 months ago

Mohale Mashigo discusses Intruders with Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi

"A collection of stories about nobodies who discover that they matter."
Books
1 year ago

Splitting hairs

After much anticipation, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's third novel - Americanah - has been published. Ngozi Adichie has been described as the most ...
News
6 years ago

'New Daughters of Africa' addresses obstacles faced by black women writers

This collection demonstrates the diversity and remarkable literary achievements of black women.
Books
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. World Read Aloud Day 2020 - help reach the target of 2-million children reading ... News
  3. Launch: 'Balance of Power' by Qaanitah Hunter (November 25) Events
  4. Lolita's lament Fiction
  5. Launch: 'Beyond Coloniality' by Aaron Kamugisha (December 5) Events

Latest Videos

‘We want the baby back!’ Karabo Tau appears in court while protesters sing ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town