Events

Launch of 'The Book of Gifts' by Craig Higginson on March 10

Pan Macmillan Publisher
20 February 2020 - 15:06
Higginson will be launching 'The Book of Gifts' at Love Books on March 10.
Higginson will be launching 'The Book of Gifts' at Love Books on March 10.
Image: Supplied

“An intriguing and complex family story. Craig Higginson is an artful writer; I was hooked from the first sentence” — Nozizwe Cynthia Jele, author of The Ones With Purpose

What is the cost of giving a gift? What is the cost of receiving one?

Julian Flint is 11 years old. He likes to remain invisible, hiding inside the architecture of adults provided by his mother, his uncle and his aunt.

But when his mother, Emma, a celebrated sculptor, takes them on a family holiday to a luxury hotel by the sea, he meets the radiantly beautiful and irreverent Clare.

She sees something inside him he never knew existed. Everything he thought he knew begins to shift — setting off a chain of events that will determine each of their fates.

From the award-winning author of The Dream House and The White Room comes Craig Higginson’s most riveting and ground-breaking novel to date. Part psychological thriller, part murder mystery, The Book of Gifts takes us on a dangerous and unforgettable journey between the lush beaches of Umhlanga Rocks, the stark midwinter wastes of Johannesburg and the rich and strange coral reefs of Mauritius.

Written in Higginson’s compelling and indelible prose, this masterfully-plotted novel explores the fault lines between loyalty and betrayal, blindness and perception, entrapment and flight. It dives into the deepest reaches of human consciousness to catch the brightest fish.

Craig Higginson is an internationally-acclaimed playwright and novelist who lives in Johannesburg. His plays have been performed and produced in many theatres and festivals around the world, including the National Theatre in London, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Traverse Theatre and the Trafalgar Studios in London’s West End. His novels include Last Summer (Picador Africa, 2010; published in translation by Mercure de France, 2017), The Landscape Painter (Picador Africa, 2011), The Dream House (Picador Africa, 2015; Mercure de France, 2016) and The White Room (Picador Africa, 2018).

EVENT DETAILS

  • Date: Tuesday, March 10 (6pm for 6.30pm)
  • Venue: Love Books, Bamboo Lifestyle Centre, 53 Rustenburg Rd, Melville
  • Guest speaker: Kate Sidley
  • RSVP: kate@lovebooks.co.za

Article provided by Pan Macmillan

RELATED ARTICLES

From his greatest regret to the trait he most deplores in himself - Craig Higginson answers the Proust Questionnaire

What is your greatest regret? "Not taking better care of myself as a younger person."
Books
1 year ago

Ten books to look out for in 2020

Start the year off on the right page by adding these must-read books to your list
Books
1 month ago

Launch of 'Reggie & Me' by James Hendry on March 4

Join Hendry in conversation with Gail Schimmel at Love Books
Books
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Seven radical pan-African literature book clubs to join in 2020 News
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  3. Launch: 'Balance of Power' by Qaanitah Hunter (November 25) Events
  4. COJ Libraries shortlisted for International Excellence Award News
  5. Cape Town Jewish Literary Festival 2020 programme announced Events

Latest Videos

#SonaDebate2020: 4 key moments from day one in parliament.
How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all