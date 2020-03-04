Launch of 'The Beekeeper of Aleppo' by Christy Lefteri on March 17

Moving, powerful, compassionate and beautifully written, The Beekeeper of Aleppo is a testament to the triumph of the human spirit. Told with deceptive simplicity, it is the kind of book that reminds us of the power of storytelling.

Nuri is a beekeeper; his wife, Afra, an artist. They live happily in the beautiful Syrian city of Aleppo - until the unthinkable happens and they are forced to flee. But what Afra has seen is so terrible she has gone blind, and so they must embark on a perilous journey through Turkey and Greece towards an uncertain future in Britain.

As Nuri and Afra travel through a broken world, they must confront not only the pain of their own unspeakable loss, but dangers that would overwhelm the bravest of souls. Above all - and perhaps this is the hardest thing they face - they must journey to find each other again.

Date: Tuesday March 17 (6pm for 6.30pm)

Date: Tuesday March 17 (6pm for 6.30pm)
Venue: Love Books, Bamboo Lifestyle Centre, 53 Rustenburg Rd, Melville

Guest speaker: Efemia Chela

RSVP: kate@lovebooks.co.za

