Launch of 'In India and East Africa/ E-Indiya nase East Africa' by DDT Jabavu on March 17

In November 1949, DDT Jabavu, the South African politician and professor of African languages at Fort Hare University, set out on a four-month trip to attend the World Pacifist Meeting in India.

He wrote an isiXhosa account of his journey, which was published in 1951 by Lovedale Press. This new edition republishes the travelogue in the original isiXhosa, with an English translation by the late anthropologist Cecil Wele Manona.

The travelogue contains reflections on Jabavu’s social interactions during his travels and on the conference itself, where he considered what lessons Gandhian principles might yield for South Africans engaged in struggles for freedom and dignity.

His commentary on non-violent resistance and on the dangers of nationalism and racism enriches the existing archive of intellectual exchanges between Africa and India from a black South African perspective.