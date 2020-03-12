Events

Launch of 'Changing a Leopard's Spots' by Alex van den Heever & Renias Mhlongo on March 17

Pan Macmillan Publisher
12 March 2020 - 12:03
Join Alex van den Heever and Renias Mhlongo in conversation with Nechama Brodie at Exclusive Books Rosebank.
Join Alex van den Heever and Renias Mhlongo in conversation with Nechama Brodie at Exclusive Books Rosebank.
Image: Supplied

World-renowned wildlife trackers Alex van den Heever and Renias Mhlongo have spent more than two decades working together, tracking leopards and lions at Londolozi, jaguars in South America and grizzly bears in the US.

In Changing a Leopard’s Spots, Alex shares stories from his life with Renias, including the successes, failures, dramas, laughter, disappointments and highlights.

As they experience numerous adventures together, Alex and Renias learn to trust and rely on one another – to stay alive, in a literal sense because of the sometimes dangerous environments in which they work, but also to develop a deep and meaningful relationship.

By challenging each other and learning from one another they break down social, cultural, racial and personal boundaries and obstacles that often divide South Africans; and in the process, the two men forge an unbreakable bond.

Alex van den Heever is the general manager of the Tracker Academy, an NGO that trains people in the traditional skills of tracking, and is also director and shareholder of Eco Training, the largest privately owned guide training school in Africa.

Renias Mhlongo has spent 37 years working as a guide, tracker and trainer and has accumulated thousands of hours tracking big game on foot at Londolozi Game Reserve and in wildlife areas around the world.

Alex and Renias conduct their motivational presentation, “The Power of Relationships”, across Africa and overseas. They are co-authors, together with Karel Benadie, of the best-selling animal tracking field guide, Tracker Manual.

EVENT DETAILS 

Article provided by Pan Macmillan 

RELATED ARTICLES

The definitive spoor guide has been updated and revised

'A Field Guide to the Tracks & Signs of Southern, Central & East African Wildlife' has been updated
Books
9 months ago

'10 steps ahead': Kenya's tech war on wildlife poachers

Every morning, at the far perimeter of the wildlife reserve capped by Mount Kenya, a khaki-clad ranger meticulously sweeps the earth of animal ...
News
8 months ago

Descendants of the Kalahari San getting back on track

The heirs to a cultural history brutally interrupted by colonialism and apartheid are relearning the skills of their forebears in the red dunes of ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction
  2. Another myth bites the dust News
  3. Six unhealthy myths of the modern world 'that need to be challenged' Non-Fiction
  4. Cape Town Jewish Literary Festival 2020 programme announced Events
  5. Launch: 'Balance of Power' by Qaanitah Hunter (November 25) Events

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins