Virtual tour through Jane Griffiths' veggie garden on Wednesday

Join Jane Griffiths for a virtual guided tour through her vegetable garden on Wednesday at 10.30am via ST Books' Facebook page. From herbs and their various uses to a 101 on making your own herbal salt — Jane has you covered!

About Jane's Delicious A-Z of Herbs

Herbs are rewarding and versatile plants. They are easy to grow and add colour, texture and fragrance to our gardens and food.

Jane’s Delicious A-Z of Herbs is a full colour, richly illustrated, hands-on guide to growing and using these productive plants. With a detailed and richly illustrated A-Z reference of 80 plus herbs, the book covers planting and growing, medicinal and culinary uses, as well as their many healing properties.

In her book, Jane shows you how to design and maintain your own herb garden. She also provides practical advice on how to propagate, harvest and preserve herbs, as well as useful tips on how to grow them in containers.



