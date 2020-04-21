Virtual launch of 'The World of Roger Ballen' by Roger Ballen on Wednesday

ABOUT THE WORLD ACCORDING TO ROGER BALLEN

Throughout his career, Roger Ballen has pursued a singular artistic goal: to give expression to the human psyche—to explore, visually, the hidden forces that shape who we are.

This retrospective monograph, published in association with a major exhibition at the Halle Saint Pierre, Paris, provides a unique overview of the life and work of one of the most distinctive art photographers practising today.

The World According to Roger Ballen, co-authored with Colin Rhodes, looks at Ballen’s career in the wider cultural context beyond photography, including his connections with and collections of Art Brut.

It features photographs selected from across Ballen’s career, along with installations created exclusively for the exhibition at Halle Saint Pierre and photographs of objects and works from Ballen’s own collection of Art Brut.

Ballen will share insights on the exciting launch of his latest publication in discussion with journalist Tymon Smith.