Virtual launch of 'The World of Roger Ballen' by Roger Ballen on Wednesday

21 April 2020 - 13:35
Fans of the Ballenesque can watch the artist discuss his latest publication with Tymon Smith via David Krut's Instagram account.
ABOUT THE WORLD ACCORDING TO ROGER BALLEN

Throughout his career, Roger Ballen has pursued a singular artistic goal: to give expression to the human psyche—to explore, visually, the hidden forces that shape who we are.

This retrospective monograph, published in association with a major exhibition at the Halle Saint Pierre, Paris, provides a unique overview of the life and work of one of the most distinctive art photographers practising today.

The World According to Roger Ballen, co-authored with Colin Rhodes, looks at Ballen’s career in the wider cultural context beyond photography, including his connections with and collections of Art Brut.

It features photographs selected from across Ballen’s career, along with installations created exclusively for the exhibition at Halle Saint Pierre and photographs of objects and works from Ballen’s own collection of Art Brut.

Ballen will share insights on the exciting launch of his latest publication in discussion with journalist Tymon Smith.

The World According to Roger Ballen is published by David Krut in collaboration with Jonathan Ball

Roger Ballen's eerie photos as you've never seen them before: in colour

After 50 years of shooting in black and white, the influential photographer has embraced colour in his work - and somehow this makes his distinctive ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Die Antwoord's 'guru' Roger Ballen donates work to Cape Town museum

Photographic artist Roger Ballen has donated all of his published work to the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Answer this

'This book is dedicated to those who live on the edge, who stare into the abyss, who find light in darkness,' reads the dedication to a disturbing ...
Lifestyle
6 years ago

