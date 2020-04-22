Events

Virtual launch of 'Sea Star Summer' by Sally Partridge on April 28

22 April 2020 - 16:25
Join the acclaimed YA novelist Sally Partridge in conversation with Mila de Villiers for the virtual launch of 'Sea Star Summer'.
EVENT DETAILS

About Sea Star Summer:

All 16-year­-old Naomi wants to do over December is to read her books and avoid other people. Jeffreys Bay promises the perfect drama-­free holiday, but when she encounters the strange and imaginative Elize on the beach, a budding friendship blooms.

Elize, however, isn't the first to notice the awkward, red-­haired newcomer and soon Naomi finds herself at the centre of a love triangle between a blue-eyed local surfer and Elize's dark and mysterious brother.

Handsome Daniel would be the perfect addition to her Instagram stories, while brooding Marius offers the chance of real adventure. But what if the person Naomi really wants to be with is Elize?

A touching coming-­of-­age story about young love and self-­discovery.

Pre-order your copy of Sea Star Summer here

About the author:

Sally Partridge was named one of the Mail & Guardian’s 200 notable Young South Africans of 2011. She has received the MER Prize for Youth Literature for four of her novels and won a SALA award (SA Literary Awards) for her novel, Mine, in 2019. She has also been honoured by IBBY International for her young adult fiction. She lives in Cape Town.

