Webinar: seeding the great divide with Wandile Sihlobo & Richard Poplak on Friday

ABOUT FINDING COMMON GROUND

Sihlobo is perfectly positioned to provide a well-rounded, accessible view of agriculture in South Africa.

He spent his school holidays in the rural Eastern Cape, studied agricultural economics at university, has worked in private sector agriculture, consulting with farmers across the country, and has been an adviser to government as part of South African policymaking bodies.

Finding Common Ground (published by Pan Macmillan) is a selection of key articles from Sihlobo’s regular Business Day column, framed with insightful commentary and context. The book covers the broad themes that have marked current discussions and outlines the challenges and opportunities faced by SA’s agricultural sector.

Finding Common Ground is available as an eBook via Amazon and Kobo.