Events

Webinar: seeding the great divide with Wandile Sihlobo & Richard Poplak on Friday

Pan Macmillan Publisher
13 May 2020 - 13:57
Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak and Wandile Sihlobo, author of 'Finding Common Ground' and chief economist of the Agriculture Business Chamber of South Africa, dig into inflammatory issues of land reform and food security in SA.
Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak and Wandile Sihlobo, author of 'Finding Common Ground' and chief economist of the Agriculture Business Chamber of South Africa, dig into inflammatory issues of land reform and food security in SA.
Image: Supplied

Hosted by Daily Maverick

EVENT DETAILS

ABOUT FINDING COMMON GROUND

Sihlobo is perfectly positioned to provide a well-rounded, accessible view of agriculture in South Africa.

He spent his school holidays in the rural Eastern Cape, studied agricultural economics at university, has worked in private sector agriculture, consulting with farmers across the country, and has been an adviser to government as part of South African policymaking bodies.

Finding Common Ground (published by Pan Macmillan) is a selection of key articles from Sihlobo’s regular Business Day column, framed with insightful commentary and context. The book covers the broad themes that have marked current discussions and outlines the challenges and opportunities faced by SA’s agricultural sector.

Finding Common Ground is available as an eBook via Amazon and Kobo.

RELATED ARTICLES

Pan Macmillan: 10 local eBook titles to read during lockdown

10 local Pan Macmillan titles to keep you reading during lockdown
Books
1 month ago

Covid-19: Food supply secure, but exporting farmers in for a tough time

The Covid-19 pandemic is fast changing the way we live our lives. The virus has affected every facet of life - health and safety, travel, school and ...
News
1 month ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Down on the farm, eyeing land debate

Going forward, policy uncertainty could further weigh on investment
Business
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Q&A with Jamil Khan News
  2. In worlds where God has become man News
  3. Launch: 'Beyond Coloniality' by Aaron Kamugisha (December 5) Events
  4. Launch: 'Balance of Power' by Qaanitah Hunter (November 25) Events
  5. New frontiers for art in the age of Covid-19: The Montreal International Poetry ... News

Latest Videos

Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?