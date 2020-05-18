Events

Launch of 'The Last Hunt' by Deon Meyer on Thursday

18 May 2020 - 14:59
Join Deon Meyer and Pippa Hudson for a chat on all things Benny Griessel.
Image: Supplied

In The Last Hunt, two strands of the same story become a race against time — for Hawks Captain Benny Griessel and Vaughn Cupido to stop an assassination and for international hitman Daniel Darret to evade the relentless Russian agents tracking him.

Griessel and Cupido are tasked with investigating a cold case, a difficult case surrounded by mystery, lies and evasion. The body of ex-cop John Johnson has been found by the side of a railway line.

He appears to have jumped from the world's most luxurious train and the two (suspicious) characters seen with him have disappeared. The police have already failed to make progress and others are intent on muddying the waters.

Meanwhile, in Bordeaux, Daniel is settled in a new life on a different continent. But his assassin skills are required one more time, and he is given no choice in the matter. Daniel must hunt again. His prey? The corrupt president of his homeland.

EVENT DETAILS

  • Date: Thursday May 21 (2pm)
  • Guest speaker: Pippa Hudson
  • Register via Zoom
  • Tune in to CapeTalk

Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers 

