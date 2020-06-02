Virtual launch of 'The Book of Gifts' by Craig Higginson on Friday

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Friday 5 June (1pm)

Friday 5 June (1pm) Virtual venue: Zoom (register here)

Zoom (register here) Guest speaker: Jenny Crwys-Williams

What is the cost of giving a gift? What is the cost of receiving one?

Julian Flint is 11 years old. He likes to remain invisible, hiding inside the architecture of adults provided by his mother, uncle and aunt.

When his mother, Emma, a celebrated sculptor, takes them on a family holiday to a luxury hotel by the sea, he meets the radiantly beautiful and irreverent Clare.

She sees something in him he never knew existed. Everything he thought he knew begins to shift, setting off a chain of events that will determine each of their fates.

From the award-winning author of The Dream House and The White Room comes Craig Higginson’s most riveting and ground-breaking novel to date.

Part psychological thriller, part murder mystery, The Book of Gifts takes us on a dangerous and unforgettable journey between the beaches of Umhlanga Rocks, the stark midwinter wastes of Johannesburg and the rich and strange coral reefs of Mauritius.

Written in Higginson’s compelling and indelible prose, this masterfully plotted novel explores the fault lines between loyalty and betrayal, blindness and perception, entrapment and flight. It dives into the deepest reaches of human consciousness to catch the brightest fish.

The Book of Gifts is available as an eBook via Amazon and Kobo



