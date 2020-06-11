Events

Virtual launch of 'Me and White Supremacy' by Layla Saad on June 18

11 June 2020 - 09:53
Saad will discuss her timely and necessary book with The Cheeky Natives via Instagram LIVE.
Saad will discuss her timely and necessary book with The Cheeky Natives via Instagram LIVE.
Image: Supplied

EVENT DETAILS

When Layla Saad ran a free month-long Instagram challenge during the summer of 2018, she had no idea it would become an international cultural movement.

Thousands of people from around the world were galvanised by the #meandwhitesupremacy challenge, examining and owning responsibility for the ways in which they uphold white supremacy. Over 80,000 people downloaded her guide to the movement, Me and White Supremacy Workbook in the space of just six months. And now, that guide is a published book.

Me and White Supremacy: A 28-Day Challenge to Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor leads readers through a journey of understanding their white privilege and participation in white supremacy, so that they can stop (often unconsciously) inflicting damage on black, indigenous and people of colour, and in turn, help other white people do better, too. The book goes beyond the original workbook by adding more historical and cultural contexts, sharing moving stories and anecdotes, and includes expanded definitions, examples, and further resources.

RELATED ARTICLES

COMMENT | George Floyd's death a 'stark reminder of the lived reality of black people'

The brutal murder of George Floyd is a stark reminder of the lived reality of black peoples since slavery and colonial conquest.
News
3 days ago

Waking the wokeness

Kiley Reid's deceptively breezy debut is an insightful dig at our troublesome attempts to grapple with everyday privilege and race, writes Jennifer ...
Books
2 weeks ago

Six unhealthy myths of the modern world 'that need to be challenged'

Nesrine Malik's 'We Need New Stories' is a brave book, writes Sonja van der Westhuizen
Books
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Tobacco industry's dirty secrets laid bare Non-Fiction
  2. Bumper selection of titles on the Exclusive Books recommended reading list for ... News
  3. Shortlists for 2020 Media24 Books Literary Prizes announced News
  4. New free to download picture book helps children understand COVID-19 News
  5. J.K. Rowling publishes fairy tale so children can dream in lockdown Books

Latest Videos

Gang shootings spike, leading to law enforcement operations in Cape Town's ...
Why certain currencies are hit harder during the global Covid-19 pandemic