Events

Virtual launch of 'A Poor Season for Whales' by Michiel Heyns on June 17

12 June 2020 - 15:45
Heyns will be in conversation with Finuala Dowling via The Reading List's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Heyns will be in conversation with Finuala Dowling via The Reading List's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Image: Supplied

EVENT DETAILS

ABOUT A POOR SEASON FOR WHALES 

“Margaret Crowley, handsome, clever and rich, with a comfortable home and happy disposition, seemed to unite some of the best blessings of existence; and had lived nearly fifty-six years in the world with very little to distress or vex her. It was therefore hardly to be foreseen that in her fifty- sixth year she would kill a man with a kitchen knife.”

When, after 26 years of marriage, Crowley’s husband leaves her for a younger man, she has to rethink her priorities and consider her options: as a free agent, with no “appurtenances”, how best to turn that freedom into a meaningful future rather than mulling over the past?

Opting to leave behind her support system of family and friends, she moves to the seaside town of Hermanus with her dog, Benjy, intent upon a simple, uncluttered existence.

But when the charismatic young Jimmy Prinsloo-Mazibuko enters her life and her home, apparently intent upon establishing himself as a general-purpose handyman and cook, she finds herself torn between distrust and attraction. Is he merely the helpful, cheerful young man he seems or is there a darker purpose to his assistance?

Article provided by Jonathan Ball

RELATED ARTICLES

Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles - Michiel Heyns

Heyns discusses 'A Poor Season for Whales' with the Amabookabooka duo
Books
2 weeks ago

'Edgy and exceptional,' writes Margaret von Klemperer of Michiel Heyns' 'A Poor Season for Whales'

Heyns creates a lively and comic tale, but always with a sense of menace which keeps the reader turning the pages.
Books
3 days ago

JACKET NOTES | Michiel Heyns on 'A Poor Season for Whales'

"I was inspired to write 'A Poor Season for Whales', somewhat implausibly, by a couple of Airbnb guests staying in my spare bedroom."
Books
2 months ago

This month, Kwela celebrates poet and novelist Finuala Dowling

The books included in Kwela’s promotion include her new novel, a collection of her poetry and two new editions of older titles
Books
8 months ago

Virtual launch of 'Me and White Supremacy' by Layla Saad on June 18

Saad will discuss her timely and necessary book with The Cheeky Natives via Instagram LIVE.
Books
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Read the real story about Herman Mashaba's battle for Jozi Non-Fiction
  2. Virtual launch: 'Me and White Supremacy' by Layla Saad (June 18) Events
  3. Exclusive Books is celebrating South African writers and their books in their ... News
  4. LISTEN | Redi Tlhabi discusses Khwezi with Eusebius McKaiser Non-Fiction
  5. Angela Makholwa's 'The Blessed Girl' shortlisted for Comedy Women in Print prize News

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...