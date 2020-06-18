Virtual launch of 'Becoming Men' by Malose Langa on June 23

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Tuesday June 23 (6pm)

Register via Zoom

Guest speaker: Kopano Ratele

About the book:

In this highly readable and beautifully observed book, psychologist Malose Langa introduces us to 32 boys from Alexandra, one of Johannesburg's largest and oldest townships. They are black and for the most part poor, and only a few of them have working relationships with their fathers. On the other hand, most have strong and loving bonds with their mothers.

Over a period of twelve years he documents their discussions on a range of topics including relationships with mothers, siblings and girls, school violence, academic performance, homophobia, gangsterism, unemployment, and in one case, prison.

Becoming Men looks at the various conditions which shape South African boys and highlights that to build new men there needs to be real change in the teachings and understandings of manhood.

Malose Langa is Senior Lecturer and Associate Professor of Psychology in the Department of Psychology, School of Human and Community Development at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg. He is a psychologist in private practice specialising in psycho-legal work based on his LLB degree.

Kopano Ratele is a professor in the Institute for Social and Health Sciences at the University of South Africa (Unisa) and a researcher in the South African Medical Research Council’s Violence, Injury and Peace Research Unit. He is a regular guest on radio and television, co-hosting a radio programme, Cape Talk Dads. His books include Liberating Masculinities (2016), and The World Looks Like This From Here: Thoughts on African Psychology (Wits University Press).



