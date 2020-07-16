Events

Webinar: 'The Rise or Fall of South Africa' by Frans Cronje on July 22

16 July 2020 - 13:32
Join Frans Cronje for an online discussion on 'The Rise or Fall of South Africa' on July 22.
Image: Supplied

What awaits the world and South Africa in the 2020s and 2030s? Will the country continue down the path of state capture, corrupt leadership and economic downturn?

Or can South Africa rise from Jacob Zuma’s lost decade and the devastating impact of Covid-19 to become a global economic powerhouse? And which scenarios lie in between?

Join Frans Cronje, CEO of the South African Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR), bestselling author and the country’s foremost scenario planner, for a discussion on a new set of scenarios of how the world and South Africa will change in the 2030s and beyond.

Click here to join the online discussion on July 22 (9am to 10am).

