Events

Webinar: 'Women in Solitary' by Shanthini Naidoo on Thursday

18 August 2020 - 13:36
Join Naidoo in conversation with Dr T for the virtual launch of 'Women in Solitary' via Facebook.
Join Naidoo in conversation with Dr T for the virtual launch of 'Women in Solitary' via Facebook.
Image: Supplied

EVENT DETAILS 

  • Date: August 20 (6pm - 7pm)
  • Click here for the event link
  • Guest speaker: Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng

“The freezing loneliness made one wish for death,”  journalist Joyce Sikhakhane ­Rankin said of her time in solitary confinement.

With seven other women, including Winnie Madikizela­ Mandela, she was held and tortured in Pretoria Central Prison for more than a year.

This is the story of four of the women – Sikhakhane ­Rankin, Rita Ndzanga, Shanthie Naidoo and Nondwe Mankahla – and their refusal to testify in the ‘Trial of 22’ in 1969, their brutal detention and how they picked up their lives afterwards. Through interviews with the four, author Shanthini Naidoo explores the female experience of activism and how women take on additional political roles to their personal ones. These mothers, daughters and sisters who fought for our democracy, even after their release, are remembered through storytelling – a tool for healing generational wounds in SA.

Shanthini Naidoo is a former Sunday Times journalist who works in content marketing. She has also worked for The Times newspaper and O magazine. Naidoo lives in Johannesburg with her husband and two daughters.

RELATED ARTICLES

'We are these women'

Herstory. This is the reason for the birth of this book. To record a story about South African women that would have otherwise gone untold, writes ...
Books
1 week ago

Meet the women who stood with Winnie Mandela in the trial of 22

In December 1969, 22 men and women stood together in the Old Synagogue in Pretoria after eight months of detention without trial. The accused were ...
News
1 year ago

Women struggle to say what satisfies them: Dr T talks sex in new book

Sex expert Tlaleng Mofokeng tells Jennifer Platt about her passion for changing misconceptions about sexual health and pleasure
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Apparitions and superb prose flit through Zoë Wicomb’s take on Thomas Pringle ... Fiction
  2. Barbara Boswell escaped the traumas of GBV in the safe space of a library News
  3. Feminism in focus at virtual SA Book Fair 2020 News
  4. Her world, our stage News
  5. Speaking back to the abuse of white-dominated, patriarchal power News

Latest Videos

Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2