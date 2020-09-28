Events

Virtual launch of 'The Whistleblowers' by Mandy Wiener on October 1

Pan Macmillan Publisher
28 September 2020 - 12:41
Join Mandy Wiener in conversation with Bongani Bingwa and Felix Dlangamandla for the virtual launch of 'The Whistleblowers'.
Image: Supplied

702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa will be in conversation with bestselling author Mandy Wiener and award-winning photographer Felix Dlangamandla for the Zoom launch of The Whistleblowers. Weiner and Dlangamandla will be sharing some of the behind the scenes stories of their experiences interviewing and photographing the whistleblowers who have played a pivotal role in bringing both government and business wrongdoing to light in South Africa.

EVENT DETAILS 

  • Date: Thursday October 1
  • Time: 6pm to 7pm
  • Click here for the webinar link

ABOUT THE BOOK

With corruption and fraud endemic in democratic South Africa, whistleblowers have played a pivotal role in bringing wrongdoing to light. They have provided an invaluable service to society through disclosures about cover-ups, malfeasance and wrongdoing. Some would argue it was whistleblowing that brought down a president and the corrupt ‘state capture’ regime.

In most cases, the outcomes for the whistleblowers themselves are harrowing and devastating. Some have been gunned down in orchestrated assassinations, others have been threatened and targeted in sinister dirty-tricks campaigns. Many are hounded out of their jobs, ostracised and victimised. They struggle to find employment and are pushed to the fringes of society.

The psychological burden of choosing to speak up when there has been little reward or compensation is a heavy one to carry. The Whistleblowers shines a light on their plight, advocating for a change in legislation, organisational support and social attitudes in order to embolden more potential whistleblowers to have the courage to step up.

Their status as whistleblowers is sometimes contentious – this book delves into whether they deserve the status or whether they were, in fact, complicit in the wrongdoing they claimed to expose. These are the raw and evocative accounts of South Africa’s whistleblowers, told in their own voices and from their own perspectives.

