Events

Virtual launch of 'Anxious Joburg' edited by Nicky Falkof and Cobus van Staden on October 28

21 October 2020 - 10:12
The virtual launch of 'Anxious Joburg' will take place on October 28.
The virtual launch of 'Anxious Joburg' will take place on October 28.
Image: Supplied

EVENT DETAILS

  • Date: Wednesday, October 28
  • Time: 6pm to 7.15pm
  • Speakers: Abdoumaliq Simone, Nicky Falkof, Cobus van Staden, Tinashe Mushakavanhu
  • Register for the webinar here

About the book

Anxious Joburg focuses on Johannesburg, the largest and wealthiest city in South Africa, as a case study for the contemporary global south city. Southern cities are often characterised as sites of contradiction and difference that produce a range of feelings around anxiety. This is often imagined in terms of the global north’s anxieties about the south as a source of migration, crime, terrorism, disease and environmental crisis.

Anxious Joburg invites readers to consider an intimate perspective of living inside such a city. How does it feel to live in the metropolis of Johannesburg? What are the conditions, intersections, affects and experiences that mark the contemporary urban?

Scholars, visual artists and storytellers all look at unexamined aspects of Johannesburg life. From peripheral settlements and the inner city to the affluent northern suburbs, from precarious migrants and domestic workers to upwardly mobile young women and fearful elites, Anxious Joburg presents an absorbing engagement with this frustrating, dangerous, seductive city. It offers a rigorous, critical view of Johannesburg, revealing the way in which anxiety is a vital structuring principle of contemporary life.

The approach is strongly interdisciplinary, with contributions from fields including media studies, anthropology, religious studies, urban geography, migration studies and psychology. It will appeal to students and teachers as well as to academic researchers concerned with Johannesburg, SA, cities and the global South. The mix of approaches will also draw a non-academic audience.

RELATED ARTICLES

'The legacy of different architectural styles in Joburg is phenomenal'

Mila de Villiers charts the evolution of Egoli's historic buildings from the Victorian era to the days of Herbert Baker and beyond
Lifestyle
1 week ago

The ghosts of Fietas's vibrant past still linger on the streets of this Jozi 'slum'

Once renowned for its shops and bustling street life, this neighbourhood is now regarded as urban slum. But is poverty and neglect all there is to ...
Lifestyle
11 months ago

Lust, dust and power: the somewhat sordid history of Johannesburg

Long before it became Africa's wealthiest city, Egoli was a dusty den of drunken debauchery
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I am not alone in questioning history' - Zoë Wicomb News
  2. Introducing substance use and abuse in SA brain behaviour and other perspectives Non-Fiction
  3. BOOK BITES | Helen Morales, Takalani M, Holly Watt News
  4. Zoë Wicomb to chair high-profile international judging panel News
  5. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks