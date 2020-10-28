Events

Webinar: 'Manage Your Money Like a Grownup' by Sam Beckbessinger

28 October 2020 - 13:04
Teach your children how to manage their money with Sam Beckbessinger.
Image: Supplied

EVENT DETAILS 

This event is specifically aimed at teen and preteen children to attend with or without their parents (a nice thing to do together!). You’re never too young to start learning about money.

After her bestselling book aimed at adults, Sam Beckbessinger’s new book, Manage Your Money Like a Grownup: The Best Money Advice for Teens, looks at everything our children need to know about how money works, laying the solid foundation in financial education that most adults never had.

