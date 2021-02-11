Virtual launch of 'Rock | Water | Life' by Lesley Green on February 16

Event details

Date: Tuesday, February 16 (5pm)

About the book:

In Rock | Water | Life, Lesley Green examines the interwoven realities of inequality, racism, colonialism and environmental destruction in SA, calling for environmental research and governance to transition to an ecopolitical approach that could address SA’s history of racial oppression and environmental exploitation.

Green addresses the history of contested water access in Cape Town, struggles over natural gas fracking in the Karoo, debates about decolonising science, the potential for a politics of soil in the call for land restitution, urban baboon management, and the consequences of sending sewage to urban oceans.

Read an excerpt from the book here.

Speakers:

Lesley Green is founding director of Environmental Humanities South at the University of Cape Town, editor of Contested Ecologies and co-author of Knowing the Day, Knowing the World and now Rock | Water | Life: Ecology &Humanities for a Decolonial South Africa.

Astrida Neimanis is as an environmentalist, a feminist and associate professor of Gender Studies at the faculty of critical and creative studies at the University of British Columbia, Okanagan, Canada. Bodies of Water: Posthuman Feminist Phenomenology (2017) is her most recent book.



