Events

Join Harlan Coben for the virtual launch of 'Win' - and have him answer YOUR questions

19 April 2021 - 12:51
Don't miss your chance to meet Harlan Coben live and have him answer your questions!
Image: Supplied

The virtual launch of best-selling thriller writer Harlan Coben's Win is taking place on Wednesday, April 21. Join Coben in conversation with Ben Williams - and have the author answer your pressing questions!

Event details:

  • Date: Wednesday, April 21 2021⁠
  • Time: 6pm
  • Register for the free Zoom event here

About the book:⁠

More than 20 years ago, heiress Patricia Lockwood was abducted during a robbery of her family's estate, then locked inside an isolated cabin for months. Patricia escaped, but so did her captors, and the items stolen from her family were never recovered.⁠

Until now.⁠

On New York's Upper West Side, a recluse is found murdered in his penthouse apartment, alongside two objects of note: a stolen Vermeer painting and a leather suitcase bearing the initials WHL3. For the first time in years, the authorities have a lead, not only on Patricia's kidnapping, but also on another FBI cold case - with the suitcase and painting both pointing them towards one man.⁠

Windsor Horne Lockwood III - or Win, as his few friends call him - doesn't know how his suitcase and his family's stolen painting ended up in this dead man's apartment. But he's interested - especially when the FBI tell him that the man who kidnapped his cousin was also behind an act of domestic terrorism, and that he may still be at large.⁠

The two cases have baffled the FBI for decades. But Win has three things the FBI does not: a personal connection to the case, a large fortune, and his own unique brand of justice ...

