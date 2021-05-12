Launch of ‘Christine’ by Eva Mazza on Thursday

Evocative of the Netflix hit series Emily in Paris, Eva Mazza’s latest page-turner is sexy, deep and hilarious.

When 24-year-old Christine realises that unless she escapes her abusive husband Louis, who has taken to stalking her, the marriage vow “until death do us part” might become her reality.

Armed with a one-way ticket to vibrant Amsterdam, having secured a job as a hairstylist at a salon in an exclusive Dutch hotel, Christine’s eyes are opened as she discovers a new world of magical experiences and sexual liberation.

Date: May 13 at 6pm

May 13 at 6pm Venue: The Melrose Gallery, 10 The High Street, Melrose, Johannesburg

The Melrose Gallery, 10 The High Street, Melrose, Johannesburg RSVP: events@exclusivebooks.co.za

