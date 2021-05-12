Events

Launch of ‘Christine’ by Eva Mazza on Thursday

12 May 2021 - 12:30
Join Eva Mazza in conversation with Melinda Ferguson for the launch of her latest sizzling title.
Image: Supplied

Evocative of the Netflix hit series Emily in Paris, Eva Mazza’s latest page-turner is sexy, deep and hilarious. 

When 24-year-old Christine realises that unless she escapes her abusive husband Louis, who has taken to stalking her, the marriage vow “until death do us part” might become her reality. 

Armed with a one-way ticket to vibrant Amsterdam, having secured a job as a hairstylist at a salon in an exclusive Dutch hotel, Christine’s eyes are opened as she discovers a new world of magical experiences and sexual liberation. 

EVENT DETAILS

Article provided by NB Publishers

