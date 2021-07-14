Events

Launch of ‘Touch’ compiled by Tiffany Mugo and Kim Windvogel

14 July 2021 - 13:45
Join editors Kim Windvogel and Tiffany Kagure Mugo for the virtual launch of 'Touch: Sex, sexuality and sensuality' via Zoom.
Image: Supplied

EVENT DETAILS

  • Date: July 15
  • Time: 6pm
  • Click here for the Zoom link

What comes to mind when you think about sex?

Touch explores sex as a vast yet intertwined experience with oneself and between people.

It draws on the experiences of sex from people across genders, sexualities — even borders. It delves into the ways in which sex features in our lives.

Sex can be fun, tricky and heartbreaking, and this book covers all this and much more.

Compiled by Tiffany Kagure Mugo and Kim Windvogel, the pieces are real, expressive, cathartic and, dare we say it, sexy.

