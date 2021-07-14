Launch of ‘Touch’ compiled by Tiffany Mugo and Kim Windvogel

EVENT DETAILS

Date: July 15

July 15 Time: 6pm

6pm Click here for the Zoom link

What comes to mind when you think about sex?

Touch explores sex as a vast yet intertwined experience with oneself and between people.

It draws on the experiences of sex from people across genders, sexualities — even borders. It delves into the ways in which sex features in our lives.

Sex can be fun, tricky and heartbreaking, and this book covers all this and much more.

Compiled by Tiffany Kagure Mugo and Kim Windvogel, the pieces are real, expressive, cathartic and, dare we say it, sexy.



