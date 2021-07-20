Thursday | Exclusive Books Homebru podcast: Elizabeth Nyamayaro

As part of their Homebru celebration, Exclusive Books have announced a series of Homebru author discussion podcasts with Jonathan Ancer, Lerato Sibanda and Dan Dewes.

“Exclusive Books’ Homebru is a celebration of the diversity that is local writing, covering fresh perspectives on history, sharing never-told-before personal stories, challenging established views and excavating the trough of political policy,” says Batya Bricker, general manager Exclusive Books.

This year, the podcasts will focus on the rich memoir selection within Homebru. Telling stories of extraordinary and ordinary South Africans that add colour and depth to our society’s narrative, the podcasts will start during July and run until November to allow time to cover as many excellent local authors as possible.

In this second podcast, Elizabeth Nyamayaro, author of I Am a Girl from Africa, discusses the inspiring journey of a girl from Africa whose near-death experience sparked a dream that changed the world.

The podcasts are available on iono.fm and the link for each episode will be posted in the Exclusive Books Fanatics e-mail and on social media.



