Thursday | Exclusive Books Homebru podcast: Elizabeth Nyamayaro

20 July 2021 - 11:13 By Helen Holyoake
Elizabeth Nyamayaro will be the second guest of Exclusive Books' Homebru Podcast series.
Image: Supplied

As part of their Homebru celebration, Exclusive Books have announced a series of Homebru author discussion podcasts with Jonathan Ancer, Lerato Sibanda and Dan Dewes.

“Exclusive Books’ Homebru is a celebration of the diversity that is local writing, covering fresh perspectives on history, sharing never-told-before personal stories, challenging established views and excavating the trough of political policy,” says Batya Bricker, general manager Exclusive Books.

This year, the podcasts will focus on the rich memoir selection within Homebru. Telling stories of  extraordinary and ordinary South Africans that add colour and depth to our society’s narrative, the podcasts will start during July and run until November to allow time to cover as many excellent local authors as possible.

In this second podcast, Elizabeth Nyamayaro, author of I Am a Girl from Africa, discusses the inspiring journey of a girl from Africa whose near-death experience sparked a dream that changed the world.

The podcasts are available on iono.fm and the link for each episode will be posted in the Exclusive Books Fanatics e-mail and on social media.

  • Article issued by Helen Holyoake on behalf of Exclusive Books.

READ MORE:

Exclusive Books’ recommended reads for July and how to get your hands on them

There are four ways to shop for your bookish delights from Exclusive Books during the latest Covid-19 restrictions.
Books
2 weeks ago

‘I Am A Girl From Africa’ is one woman’s extraordinary story about making a difference

For more than two decades, Elizabeth Nyamayaro has been instrumental in creating change in communities all around the world and uplifting the lives ...
Books
2 months ago

Exclusive Books is celebrating South African writers and their books in their own words

Themed under the banner of 'Meet the Author in Their Own Words', this year Exclusive Books aims to make the authors the heroes of the campaign
Books
1 year ago
